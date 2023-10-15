28.9 C
Plane with Gov Sindh on board narrowly escapes accident

By Salah Uddin
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: A private airline plane with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on board narrowly escaped accident amid stormy winds, ARY News reported.

As per details, the aircraft with Kamran Tessori, former provincial and senior politician Faisal Vawda on board landed safely after a second attempt with extraordinary skills of the captain.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori said that the plane got caught in bad weather however all the passengers landed safely.

Parts of Karachi were hit by a power breakdown after rainfall and heavy dusty winds which caused the tripping of an extra high tension (EHT) transmission line late Sunday night.

Several areas of Karachi plunged into darkness after the tripping of the extra high tension (EHT) transmission line of K-Electric after rainfall and strong dusty winds.

The areas that received mild downpours include Liaquatabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Scheme 33, Shahrea Faisal, North Karachi Sector 14/B, Surjani, Star Gate, North Nazimabad, Naya Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Gadap and Gulistan-e-Johar.

The stormy winds and downpours have also disrupted the power supply system at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Different sections of the Karachi airport went through a power breakdown including the domestic departure lounge.

The power breakdown also exposed the technical issues in the standby generator system at the airport. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said that the electricity supply at the airport will be restored soon.

