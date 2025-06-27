Hospital plaster falls in surgical ward

TELANGANA: A risky incident arose at the MGM Hospital, Warangal, India, on Friday morning when a plaster segment collapsed in the male surgical ward. Fortunately, patients or staff were unavailable at the time, and no injuries were reported.

According to hospital sources, the building housing the surgical ward is broken down. This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. Previously, collapses in the same ward’s bathrooms have already caused numerous injuries to patients.

The recent collapse took place when medical students were attending a lecture in the next room, highlighting the urgent need for structural repairs.

The Indian hospital authorities confirmed that the affected area had not been renovated in over a decade. “The building is around 70 years old, and incidents like this happen once in a while,” a hospital representative stated.

Minor civil works are currently ongoing, and the Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation has been notified to assess the damage and initiate repairs.

MGM Hospital Warangal serves as the largest government hospital for six districts in northern Telangana and accommodates over 1,200 inpatients daily, well beyond its intended capacity. The ceiling plaster collapse has reignited public concern over patient safety and the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades.

Residents and patient families have voiced frustration over the hospital’s condition. “The government must take proactive steps to improve infrastructure in state-run hospitals,” said one concerned citizen.

This incident at MGM Hospital Warangal, is a stark reminder of the risks posed by ageing medical infrastructure. With Warangal poised to become a major medical hub, ensuring the safety and reliability of its healthcare facilities is more critical than ever.

The ceiling plaster collapse has prompted renewed calls for immediate and comprehensive renovation efforts.

