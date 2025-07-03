Money for Plastic Bottles: Punjab govt introduces unique scheme under green credits programme

LAHORE: The Punjab government has partnered with a private firm to manage the recycling of single-use plastic bottles throughout Lahore and reward citizens with cash under the Chief Minister’s Green Credits Initiative.

As per the signed agreement, locally engineered recycling units, incorporating Chinese technology, will be set up in four prominent universities and various commercial hubs across the city next month,

These devices enable individuals to trade used plastic bottles for immediate green credits and monetary incentives.

How to operate recycling machines

The operation is straightforward Press Button A, place the bottle inside, input your phone number, and press Button B. The unit will show the accrued green credits, which can also be monitored via a dedicated mobile application.

Company chairman Gulfam Abid said that Lahore generates approximately 500 tons of plastic bottle waste each day. He said that the recovered plastic will be repurposed to produce bricks, pavement tiles, and materials for road maintenance.

Residents can earn up to Rs. 1,000 by submitting either twenty 1.5-litre bottles or forty half-litre bottles. The program also engages Lahore’s 18,000 scrap collectors, who can sign up through the app to have their bottles collected directly in return for cash payments.

Meanwhile in her message on the International Plastic Bag Free Day, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the usage of eco-friendly cloth and paper bags is being promoted instead of plastic bags in the province.

“Alhumdulillah Punjab is moving towards becoming plastic-free day by day,” said that.

The chief minister said that plastic bags give a little convenience to the people in their daily lives, but they cause colossal destruction by remaining in the environment for centuries.

“Humans are damaging their land, rivers, air, crops and health with plastic pollution. Plastic bags can cause loss of soil fertility, clog drainage systems and exterminate aquatic life. The usage of plastic can cause cancer and other fatal diseases as well.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “A culture of implementing environmental laws is being strictly enforced in the markets and factories to eliminate the trend of usage of plastic bags across Punjab. An awareness campaign regarding making Punjab Plastic Free is underway in schools, colleges and communities. Recycling-friendly alternatives are being introduced in Punjab.”