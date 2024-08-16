Sindh govt bans use of plastic water bottles in offices

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ban on the use of plastic water bottles in all government offices, ARY News reported.

According to a circular issued after the provincial cabinet meeting, all government offices have been directed to use glass and jug for drinking water instead of plastic bottles.

The Sindh government took the step to reduce the use of plastic and promote a clean environment. From now on, no government office will be allowed to use plastic water bottles.

Earlier, Chairperson Senate Standing on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on World Plastic Bag Free Day said that the country was consuming 55 billion plastic bags annually at an expected increase by 15 percent in its usage every year.

The Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Senator in her message on the International Plastic Bag Free Day urged the nation to review the environmental impact of plastic bags and its indiscriminate use in Pakistan.

Senator Rehman said Pakistan is facing a serious problem of pollution as single-use bags caused water stagnation, littering and damage to human, aquatic and wildlife.

“Plastic bags take hundreds of years to decompose and their accumulation poses serious risks to the environment and health. All our small and big cities face major challenges in waste management,” she said.