Personalised number plate auction ‘Wazeer 1’ fetches highest bid

PESHAWAR: Auction of ‘Personalised marks choice’ vehicle registration plates drew strong public interest at Nishtar Hall in Peshawar, with several registration number sold out at record prices.

The most expensive number plate at the auction, “Wazeer 1”, was sold out at Rs.15 million.

Another number plate, “Afridi 1”, attracted a winning bid of over Rs. 14 million and was purchased by Javed Afridi, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

The vehicle registration plate “Khan 1” was on the third number, fetching over Rs.11 million. It was bought by MPA Naik Muhammad Khan.

Other high-value sales included “Peshawar 1”, which was auctioned for Rs.10 million, and “Haripur 1”, sold for Rs.8 million.

Plates bearing number “Yousafzai 1” was sold for Rs.4,920,000, while “Durrani 1” fetched Rs.16,60,000.

Meanwhile, “Malakand 1” was auctioned for Rs.12,50,000, and “Swabi 1” was also auctioned at Rs. 1,200,000.

Further auctions are expected to be conducted through an online e-bidding system in the coming days.