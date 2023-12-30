Player of the Match Ali Imran Zaidi wins it for his side single handedly in 8th Corporate T20 Cup Karachi

Ali Imran Zaidi came to bat when his team was 49 for 4, he countered the conditions and bowlers smacked 42 not out of 35 balls.

He controlled the innings and played the anchor role for the sidestuck2 huge sixes and 2 boundaries along with 2 catches he took for his side, adjusted perfectly in tough batting conditions and held his nerve to take his side over the line.

The amount of pressure and the questions asked by the bowlers he answered perfectly, brilliant innings by Zaidi.

In previous game against Omar associates he wacked the international &PSL bowlers out of the park with 4 huge sixes and 2 boundaries.

Ali is seen in some blind form as he ended being one of the highest run scorer of the bankers t20 cup Karachi and went on to be the champions of the tournament.

Imran Zaidi is eyeing PSL as he performing with consistency and his power hitting ability is second to none.

Career:

Ali Imran Zaidi former captain of Pakistan customs and SGD has played for several teams like Pakistan customs, Sui southern gas, Islamabad north, MGM,11 ace, Warriors CC, Hounslow and whit ton CC Middlesex UK etc.

A top class Pakistani born on 27-September-1994 right handed batsman. Recently he performed pretty well in Sharjah CBFS T20 League where he represented Sona gold & diamond, after that he played crucial role for 11 ace in 100 ball Sharjah and have been performing regularly in different leagues.

Zaidi is on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook by the username of @iamaz14

Website: www.aliimranzaidi.info

Other than cricket Ali is also the owner of Samra group of companies.

Which includes:

Samra Builders

Samra Contractor and Intenders

Samra Sales & Marketing

Samra General Traders

Samra Wood & Interiors

As a young businessman learning from his father, Syed Sibte Haider Zaidi is keen to deliver and maintain the standards his father has set as legacy.

He aims to follow his father’s footsteps and always mentions his father for being his role model in every field of life.

https://samragroup.com.pk/