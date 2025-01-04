Player retentions announced for HBL PSL 2025

LAHORE: The six HBL PSL franchises have announced their retentions ahead of the HBL PSL 2025 Players Draft which is scheduled to take place on 11 January.

Each franchise in HBL PSL 2025 was allowed a maximum of eight retentions from their previous squad.

Three franchises made full use of the retentions except Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi – who retained seven players each.

Defending champions and three-time winners of the HBL PSL, Islamabad United have retained their skipper Shadab Khan, who was also player of the tournament in their successful campaign last season, and star fast bowler Naseem Shah in the Platinum category.

Imad Wasim, who is also named as the mentor of United, has been retained in Diamond along with Azam Khan. In Gold, Salman Ali Agha has been named as the brand ambassador while Haider Ali has also been retained in the same category.

Colin Munro, the second leading run-scorer among overseas batters in the HBL PSL history, has been retained in the Silver category alongside Rumman Raees.

Multan Sultans, the runners-up of the last edition and winners of the HBL PSL 2021, have retained captain Mohammad Rizwan and leg-spinner Usama Mir in Platinum.

David Willey, who is set to feature in his fourth HBL PSL edition, Iftikhar Ahmed and opening batter Usman Khan have been retained in the Diamond category. Willey is also named the mentor of the side while Iftikhar will be their brand ambassador.

England’s Chris Jordan, who has so far represented three franchises in the HBL PSL, has been retained in Gold while wrist-spinner Faisal Akram is stationed in the Silver category.

Babar Azam, the leading run-scorer (3504) in HBL PSL history and the skipper of the side, and dynamic batter Saim Ayub have been retained by one-time winners Peshawar Zalmi in Platinum.

Wicket-keeper Mohammad Haris has been retained in Diamond by Zalmi while spin bowling trio of Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz and Sufyan Moqim have been retained in Silver. Sufyan is the brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi.

Fast bowling sensation Ali Raza, who has just bagged maiden first-class ten-wicket haul in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 final, has been retained in the emerging category by Zalmi.

The HBL PSL 2020 champions, Karachi Kings, have retained Hasan Ali and James Vince in Diamond. Skipper Shan Masood and emerging player/best fielder of the of the last edition, Muhammad Irfan Khan have been retained in Gold.

Spinner Arafat Minhas and Zahid Mehmood along with New Zealand’s Tim Seifert have been retained in Silver on the Kings’ roster. 20-year-old Arafat, who has played four T20Is for Pakistan, is also the brand ambassador for Karachi Kings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the third leading wicket-taker in HBL PSL history, and Fakhar Zaman, the second-leading run-getter in HBL PSL, have been retained in Platinum by the two-time winners Lahore Qalandars. Haris Rauf, who is named the brand ambassador as well, has been retained in Diamond alongside Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza.

Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan have been retained in Gold by the Qalandars. Experienced David Wiese is retained in the silver category.

Lahore Qalandars have the first platinum pick, while Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will be the first to pick in the second and third Platinum rounds, respectively.

Quetta Gladiators have retained Rilee Rossouw, the leading run-getter among overseas batters in HBL PSL history, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and pacer Mohammad Amir in Diamond category. Amir will also be the mentor of the side.

Saud Shakeel, retained in the Gold category, is announced the brand ambassador for the Gladiators. No.1 ranked T20I bowler, Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have also been retained in Gold.

In the Silver category, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and spinner Usman Tariq have been retained by the 2019 winners.