Players retention prices revealed ahead of PSL auction

The Pakistan Super League franchises on Wednesday announced the retention prices of their players ahead of the historic PSL 11 players’ auction, scheduled to take place on February 11.

Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings retained Hasan Ali, and Abbas Afridi are retained in the Platinum and Diamond categories, respectively.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah is retained in Gold, while Saad Baig is in the Emerging category.

Kings are prepared for the next phase 🤴🏽

The retention prices were confirmed through PSL’s official social media accounts, with Hasan being retained for PKR 47.6 million.

Afridi will earn PKR 30.8 million, while Khushdil has been secured for PKR 33.6 million. Saad, who was retained in the emerging category, will get PKR 6 million.

Islamabad United

The franchise shared the details through its official social media platforms, confirming the amounts allocated to skipper Shadab Khan, pacer Salman Irshad and USA batter Andries Gous.

According to the announcement, star all-rounder Shadab has been retained in the Platinum category for a fee of PKR 70 million, while fast bowler Salman Irshad, who has been kept in the Gold category, will earn PKR 12 million.

Meanwhile, USA wicket-keeper Andries Gous has been secured in the Silver category for PKR 14 million.

With these retentions, Islamabad United have so far spent PKR 96 million from the overall franchise budget ahead of the auction.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi confirmed the figures through PSL’s official social media accounts, with skipper Babar Azam retained in the Platinum category for PKR 70 million.

Sufyan Moqim, kept in the Diamond category, will earn PKR 44.8 million, while Abdul Samad, selected in the Gold category, is set to receive PKR 28 million. Saad Baig, retained under the Emerging category, will earn PKR 19.6 million.

With these retentions, Peshawar Zalmi have so far spent PKR 162.4 million from their overall franchise budget ahead of the auction.

For the unversed, each franchise has been allotted a total budget of PKR 450 million for PSL 11, while an additional PKR 55 million has been reserved for direct signings under the league’s new auction-based model.