Sony hikes PlayStation 5 price

Sony announced a significant increase in the price for PlayStation 5 in the United States of America on Wednesday.

Set to come into effect on Thursday, August 21, the new PS5 price will see an increase of $50 in the US.

The hike in the price was announced in a PlayStation blogpost, stating, “Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment. As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21.”

“The recommended retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories remain unchanged, and we have no other price changes to announce for additional markets,” it added.

At present, the standard PlayStation 5 price stands at $499.99, the digital version at $449.99 and the PS5 Pro stands at $699.99.

The new pricing structure for the console is as follows:

PS5 – $549.99

PS5 Digital Edition – $499.99

PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99

The hike in the price of the popular gaming console came after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imports from China and Japan.

In April this year, Sony raised prices of its consoles in several European countries, while Xbox also increased the prices of its consoles and accessories in the US, Europe, Australia in May.