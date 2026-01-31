PlayStation 6 likely delayed as Sony looks to ride 'GTA 6' wave: Report

Industry analysts now project that the PlayStation 6 will arrive later than initially predicted, possibly waiting until 2028.

Historically, Sony adhered to a six-to-seven-year console lifecycle, leading many industry observers to anticipate the PlayStation 5’s successor by 2026 or 2027, given the PS5 launched in 2020. However, analysts believe strategic considerations are driving this delay.

One key factor cited by analysts, including Ampere research director Piers Harding-Rolls, is the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA 6), which is expected on November 19, 2026. Sony may choose to delay the next-generation console to maximize sales of the existing PS5 hardware, leveraging the massive sales boost from this blockbuster title.

Harding-Rolls remarked that GTA 6 will be a crucial driver of sales for multiple years, prompting hardware manufacturers to rethink their strategies to avoid splitting their user base during such a critical launch.

David Gibson, a senior analyst at MST Financial, quoted these sentiments, indicating that strong PS5 software sales are urging Sony to extend the current console’s lifecycle. “Sony likely plans to postpone the PS6 release longer than many expected,” Gibson wrote, noting that the company’s projected earnings currently exceed forecasts.

The current generation’s success and the anticipation of a major, industry-shifting game release reduce the urgency for new hardware. Sony’s official earnings report, scheduled for February 5, will provide further details on the company’s financial status.