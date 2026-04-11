PlayStation program to feature real fan in Gran Turismo 7 update

PlayStation has announced an exciting opportunity for dedicated fans. The new Playerbase program allows one lucky winner to be featured as a permanent in-game character in Gran Turismo 7.

Applications opened on April 7, 2026, and the winner will be revealed in the summer of 2026. The Playerbase initiative is a historic celebration of over 30 years of PlayStation. Sony Interactive Entertainment will use advanced 3D capture technology to scan the winner’s likeness and create this character.

The winner receives permanent recognition in Gran Turismo 7 as a limited-time character portrait, similar to other NPCs throughout the racing game.

Beyond that, the selected fan collaborates with a designer to create a custom Fantasy Logo and a one-of-a-kind vehicle livery, both added permanently to the Showcase menu.

The ultimate prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and a guest to a visual arts studio in Los Angeles for a day of 3D scanning.

To be eligible, fans must be at least 18 years old and have a valid PlayStation Network account. Applicants can log in to the official website to submit a written response about their connection to the brand.

The selection process takes place in two rounds. The first round evaluates originality, relevance to PlayStation fandom, and personal connection. Finalists will then participate in video interviews that assess their authenticity, storytelling ability, and representation of the community before the final selection is made.

Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Global Marketing, stated that this program is a way to express gratitude to the players who have shaped the brand. Polyphony Digital sees this as an opportunity to incorporate genuine fan passion directly into their flagship racing experience.

Sony highlighted that the player base will expand beyond Gran Turismo 7 to include other PlayStation Studios titles in the coming months. These will feature methods for fan integration tailored to each unique style. The program will operate in select global markets and requires no purchase to enter.