PlayStation State of Play for 007 First Light announced

PlayStation announced a State of Play on Monday to unveil new gameplay footage on the highly anticipated James Bond game, 007 First Light.

The company released the reveal trailer for the game in its June PlayStation State of Play, showing a younger version of the character, originally created by actor Ian Fleming.

“During this special State of Play, the development team at IO Interactive declassifies new gameplay on James Bond’s upcoming espionage action-adventure thrill ride,” the company wrote in a blogpost.

The show will be live-streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels on September 3.

The upcoming PlayStation State of Play will feature over 30 minutes of 007 First Light gameplay featuring a playthrough of James Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit.

State of Play presents a 007 First Light deep dive on September 3 Get ready for over 30 minutes of new gameplay. Full details: https://t.co/vcWphVZqkk pic.twitter.com/WoXmQNYAo6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 1, 2025

“The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts. Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay,” PlayStation announced through its blogpost.

IO Interactive describes 007 First Light as an origin story for James Bond, beginning with his time as a Royal Navy air crewman.

He is drawn into MI6 training after committing “an audacious act of bravery.”

IO Interactive will also introduce new versions of classic Bond characters such as M, Q, and Moneypenny in 007 First Light and plans to expand the story into a trilogy.