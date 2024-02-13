Plea challenging Hamza Shahbaz’s victory in elections 2024 dismissed

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday binned plea against the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz from PP-147, Lahore.

According to details, Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ali Baqir Najafi dismissed the petition against PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz’s success in the provincial assembly seat and directed the petitioner Muhammad Khan Madani to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It was contended by the petitioner that he was defeated by 1100 votes, however as per Form-45 available with him, he was declared successful.

Muhammad Khan Madani requested that Hamza Shahbaz has been declared successful in Form-47, the court should order the release of results as per Form-45.

However, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi dismissed the plea.

Read more: Elections 2024: LHC dismisses petition against Nawaz Sharif

Earlier, the same bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition against the victory of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 in elections 2024.

Sharif’s victory from NA-130 was challenged by Ishtaiq Ahmed in the high court after the former three-time prime minister was declared the winner as per unofficial and unconfirmed results.

On Monday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected several pleas filed against victories of key candidates in the General Elections 2024 including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and Atta Tarar.