Please get vaccinated: COVID positive Nadia Hussain urges people

Model Nadia Hussain who tested positive for COVID last week is recovering well from the virus and has urged people to get vaccinated.

Nadia, who received the Russian Sputnik V vaccine before contracting the Delta variant during the current fourth wave of coronavirus in Karachi, took to Instagram on Friday to share that many of her symptoms had already subsided two days after diagnosis.

She, however, added that her sense of taste and smell was still missing till Friday.

Keeping her relatively quick recovery in perspective, Nadia also urged people: “PLS GET VACCINATED! IT HAS HELPED KEEP MY SYMPTOMS MILD!”

Nadia Hussain announced that she had tested positive last Tuesday, Aug. 3. “The freaking bug has caught me too! Had managed to avoid it all this time but it had to happen I guess! So far I’m good. Had a fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah,” she said.