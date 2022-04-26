‘Plenty of other snakes in garden’: Zahid Ahmed hits back at Reham

Actor Zahid Ahmed hit back at journalist Reham Khan and called her a ‘snake’ for taking a jibe at PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Zahid Ahmed is the latest showbiz celeb to join the brigade with actors like Feroze Khan, Mishi Khan, Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, and Adeel Chaudhry among others.

Responding to a tweet that criticized the PTI chairman for ‘serving enemies of Pakistan better than Kulbhushan Jadhav’, his ex-wife and journalist – Reham Khan took yet another dig at the former Prime Minister.

He won’t stop! We should stop giving him so much attention. Let’s focus on the road ahead. Let’s focus on unifying the nation. https://t.co/iDpYNugCHc — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 23, 2022

“He won’t stop! We should stop giving him so much attention,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site. “Let’s focus on the road ahead. Let’s focus on unifying the nation.”

Sharing a screengrab of the mentioned tweet on his Instagram stories, the ‘Faryaad’ actor clapped back at Reham, calling her a snake. “How about we stop giving you attention @officialrehamkhan. I mean there are plenty of other snakes in the garden,” read the text along. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan also called her the name as well. During the no-confidence vote earlier this month, Reham attended the National Assembly session and shared a picture of herself from Assembly corridors on social media.

Responding to the picture, actor Feroze Khan commented “SNAKE” while actor Adeel Chaudhry noted, “What a horrible person she is”. Moreover, actor-host Mishi Khan called out the journalist for her statement referring to ‘Mummy daddy actors’. In a video message recorded by the showbiz celeb, she said, “On behalf of the actors’ fraternity, we have all the right to support whoever we want to. You should continue with your job of recording irrelevant videos at National Assembly which is actually prohibited, and let us do ours.”

We have a right to choose whoever we want to so please @RehamKhan1 don’t talk like that for the actor fraternity.

We do care about our Kashmiri brethren So rather giving us a lecture check yourself 1st

FYI we will always support @ImranKhanPTI #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنطور pic.twitter.com/D0RJ2HiDJz — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) April 18, 2022

