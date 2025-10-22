Pluribus trailer introduces Rhea Seehorn as a world-weary hero

Apple TV has finally unveiled the long-awaited Pluribus trailer, and it’s already got fans talking. The two-minute glimpse gives audiences their first real look at Rhea Seehorn as Carol, a perpetually irritable woman who appears to be the last unhappy person in a world overflowing with joy.

From the very first shot, the Pluribus trailer feels unmistakably Vince Gilligan. The tone is strange, slightly uncomfortable, and darkly funny in all the right ways. Seehorn’s Carol wakes up to find an elaborate breakfast waiting outside her door, served on a silver tray. Most people would light up. She doesn’t. She calmly dumps the whole thing into the trash without a flicker of emotion. That single moment sets the mood for everything that follows.

A voice over a speaker reassures her, “Rest assured, Carol. We will figure out what makes you different.” It’s both sinister and oddly comic — the kind of emotional tightrope Gilligan built his reputation on with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

The Pluribus trailer doesn’t explain much, and that’s the point. It’s just enough to make you wonder what this world is, why happiness seems mandatory, and why Carol wants to “reverse all this.” Apple TV calls the show “genre-bending,” and the footage really does back that up. The Pluribus looks part comedy, part sci-fi, and part quiet existential panic.

Rhea Seehorn, who earned massive acclaim as Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, steps into something completely different here. Gilligan has described her as “a damaged hero trying to be good,” which sounds about right for what little we’ve seen of Pluribus. Speaking about reuniting with Gilligan, Seehorn said the show let him push tone and emotion to wild extremes — darkly hilarious one second, deeply unsettling the next.

The nine-episode Pluribus series premieres November 7 on Apple TV+, with two episodes dropping first and new installments arriving every Friday through December 26. Alongside Rhea Seehorn, the cast includes Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, with guest spots by Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

If this Pluribus trailer is anything to go by, Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn are once again crafting a world that’s hard to label but impossible to ignore — a strange, moody story about happiness, misery, and everything that sits in between.