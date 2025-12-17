PM aide chairs session for Lithium-ion battery manufacturing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A meeting chaired by Special Assistant to PM, Haroon Akhtar, discussed local production and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

Haroon Akhtar said that a policy has been under the hammer for local manufacturing of the lithium-ion batteries, on the instruction of the prime minister.

“Currently lithium-ion cells and other elements imported for assembling in the country,” Akhtar said.

State Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani stressed the need of steps for promotion of local manufacturing.

The ministry of commerce official informed the session that the raw material of lithium-ion batteries have zero tax, while a complete battery imposed 12 % tariff.

The science ministry representative said that the ministry will facilitate testing, certification and quality screening of the batteries.

Haroon Akhtar asked all stakeholders to give their feedback in formulating the policy.

He also constituted three working group for consultation in formulating the policy for lithium-ion batteries.

He also directed to prepare the report within next two weeks.