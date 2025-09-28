PM appeals to AJK protesters to end protest

London: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appealed to the protesters in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) to end their protest.

Talking to media in London, the PM delivered a message to the protesters saying yours as many as 36 demands have been accepted out of 38.

The premier said that after returning to the country, he will hold meeting with AJK leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he has a complete support of his brother and the party life-time supremo former premier Nawaz Sharif.

He apprised that he informed his elder brother about the historic agreement with Saudi Arabia and the USA visit.

He said ” I and field marshal General Syed Asim Munir take decisions on all the issues with consultation.”

He apprised that he discussed the Palestinian issue with the US President openly while he expressed hope that it will bring positive outcome.

He said that he also discussed the serious situation of Gaza with American President.

Earlier, talking to Overseas Pakistanis here at Pakistan High Commission, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was making rapid progress on the economic, foreign relations and military fronts, economy had achieved stability and now the country would move towards economic growth and progress.

He said in the past Pakistan’s economy went through a difficult phase.

He said all the achievements made by the present government were the result of sincerity, hard work and team effort and everyone played his role in attaining the goals.

“We can overcome every difficulty and make progress with cooperation, consultations, sincerity, persistent efforts and unity of thought and action,” the Prime Minister said adding Pakistan had gained dignity and respect among the comity of nations.

He recalled that Pakistan won the war and defeated its enemy after which the world had enhanced respect for Pakistan.

Read More: PM calls for independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as capital in UNGA address

PM Shehbaz Sharif said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly he represented the people of Pakistan, argued their case and reflected their sentiments.

He pointed out that in his speech he highlighted the issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Kashmir will gain its freedom one day, he said adding the people of Gaza were facing the oppression and brutality which was never seen before in the world.