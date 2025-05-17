PM assures Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project in next budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the PPP lawmakers about inclusion of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project in the upcoming budget, ARY News reported on Saturday.

People’s Party’s MNA Agha Rafiullah and the party’s chief whip Aijaz Jakhrani called on the prime minister over a resolution in the National Assembly about including the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway in the budget of Year 2025-26.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the PPP lawmakers that the project will be added in the next budget.

“Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project will be added in the budget and the work on the project will be initiated immediately,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

It is to be mentioned here that the PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah had submitted a ‘call attention notice, in the lower house for the strategic motorway project.

“It is the good news for the people of Sindh, hopefully the work will begin on the project in coming July,” PPP members said.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday assured the National Assembly that the Sukkur-Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway is essential for Pakistan’s economic connectivity and will be completed at all costs.

Responding to concerns raised by lawmakers, the minister said the project has been prioritized and will move forward with funding either through foreign sources or the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He said the federal budget is currently being finalized, and the Minister for Planning will be informed about the importance of the project so that appropriate allocations can be made.