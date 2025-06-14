PM calls for finalization of Electric Vehicles Policy 2025

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed for the early finalization of the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2025 in consultation with all stakeholders and its immediate presentation before the federal cabinet.

He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the policy framework for the promotion of the electric vehicles industry and usage in the country.

During the meeting, the draft of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 was thoroughly discussed. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for swift and priority-based measures to promote electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, and buses across Pakistan.

He also underscored the importance of setting up charging infrastructure, including charging stations and battery swapping facilities, to support the expansion of the EV ecosystem.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz instructed that relevant industries should be facilitated to enhance the local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahmad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials.

Earlier, ARY News reported, the basic tariff of electric vehicle charging stations has been fixed at Rs 23.57 per unit as the federal government’s request has been approved.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a decision approving the federal government’s request, reducing the basic tariff of electric vehicle charging stations by Rs 21.98 per unit.

After the decision, the tariff has been reduced from Rs 45.55 to Rs 23.57 per unit. Meanwhile a request to remove capped margin of Rs 24.44 on vehicle charging stations also approved.

As per the government’s request, the margin has been left to the market, the NEPRA maintained.

It is to be noted here that the federal government had submitted a request to NEPRA for reduction in tariff of charging stations.