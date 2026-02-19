PM calls for independent, sovereign state of Palestine

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community to work together towards a credible pathway to Palestinians’ self-determination.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of Board of Peace in Washington today, he said the people of Palestine have long endured illegal occupation and immense sufferings.

The Prime Minister said, to achieve long-lasting peace, it is very important that ceasefire violations must end to preserve lives and advance reconstruction efforts.

The Prime Minister said the people of Palestine must exercise full control of their land and their future in line with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

Shehbaz Sharif said we must work together towards a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and indigenous state of Palestine in line with the relevant resolutions.

He expressed the hope that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of President Donald Trump, we will ensure a just and lasting resolution to the issue of Palestine.

The Prime Minister said we deeply appreciate Donald Trump’s unique initiative and dynamic leadership in advancing peaceful solutions to conflicts across the globe.

Shehbaz Sharif said the bold diplomacy of President Trump has surely brought calm to many international serious hot spots.

Referring to the Pak-India conflict, the Prime Minister said President Donald Trump’s timely and very effective intervention to achieve ceasefire between India and Pakistan potentially averted loss of tens of millions of people.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that various U.S. allies have contributed over $7 billion to relief efforts in Gaza.

Speaking to the initial meeting of the Board of Peace, which Trump created, the U.S. president said that it looks like Palestinian militant group Hamas will disarm.