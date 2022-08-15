PM orders disbursement of cash relief to flood-affected people within 3 days

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the provision of Rs50,000 cash relief to flood-affected people through a transparent process within three days.

The premier issued directions while presiding over a meeting of the Relief Coordination Committee constituted for the flood-affected areas here in Islamabad.

Chairing a meeting of the Flood Relief Coordination Committee in Islamabad on Monday, he said an amount of 50, 000 rupees instead of 30,000 rupees should immediately be provided to all the flood-hit families.

He instructed that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) should provide cash assistance of 50, 000 rupees under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority.

The meeting was further told that as the federal government was in contact with international donors and other welfare institutions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank have already assured to provide necessary funds for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure and rehabilitation activities in the flood affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz and relevant senior officials.

Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasay, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Balochistan Sanaullah Baloch attended the meeting through video link.

At least eight more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, taking the tally to 196. A total of 96 men, 45 women, and 55 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

Moreover, 81 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

