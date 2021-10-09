Saturday, October 9, 2021
PM to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi-ul-Awwal with special announcement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he will inaugurate the start of celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal tomorrow (Sunday) with a special announcement for youth.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Tomorrow afternoon I will inaugurate the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal with a very special announcement especially for our youth.”

The Rabi ul Awwal month began on October 8 and  Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would fall on October 19 (Tuesday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, had convened its meeting on Thursday evening to sight Rabi-ul-Awwal moon.

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

