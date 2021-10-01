PM chairs meeting on foreign affairs, internal security matters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting to discuss national matters including political developments, foreign affairs, internal security and others, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a session of federal ministers to hold consultations on political, foreign affairs, internal security and national matters. The session was attended by the interior minister, foreign minister, information minister and special assistants.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi presented a report to the premier regarding his recent visits to different countries. He briefed that his visits to the foreign countries received a good response.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf have given the briefings regarding the matters related to media industry, national security and Afghanistan situation respectively, whereas Sheikh Rasheed briefed the participants of the meeting regarding the internal security matters.

