PM chairs key session over Iran and regional situation

ISLAMABAD: A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif began on Wednesday here to review the regional situation.

The session attended by the political leadership and military officials will be given a briefing on the regional situation including Iran.

Sources said that the Foreign Office officials will brief the parliamentary leaders and political leadership on the situation.

People’s Party, JUI-F, MQM and Balochistan Awami Party’s leaders are attending the session.

The leaders of opposition in the Senate and the National Assembly didn’t attend the meeting.

The parliamentary leaders of the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council have also boycotted the session.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited parliamentary leaders and party heads to the briefing to discuss the escalating regional tensions, particularly following the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last week, the United States and Israel jointly launched strikes on Iran that pushed the Middle East into renewed military confrontation as its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in the strikes. In response, Iran targeted Israel and US bases in the Middle East.