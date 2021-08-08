Sunday, August 8, 2021
PM counsels hope to youth inspired by relentless Olympian's TikTok clip

ISLAMABAD: Drawing inspiration from a TikTok clip of an unrelenting track runner in the Olympics who despite conceding an untoward fall goes on to claim her gold medal, Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Sunday told the country’s youth to learn from her grit, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter from his personal handle, the PM advised the youth of the country to look up to the athlete in the video and learn that you only lose when you give up.

In the video, a TikTok clip of an athlete from an Olympics event, a woman track runner falls early in her lap but despite the grave damage anticipation taking over her, she rose again continued to run.

Defying all the challenges, the woman athlete not only gets back into the race but races all the contenders as they all see her win and trail behind.

“I want all of Pakistani youth to watch this video and learn from it what sports has taught me, that is: you only lose when you give up trying again,” star cricketer-turned-politician-turned-Premier Imran Khan’s tweet read today.

