PM directs for focus on renewable energy to minimize oil imports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the oil mafia is sucking national wealth like a leech, ARY News reported on Monday.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress in power sector projects.

He directed to utilize all available resources for power generation through alternative and renewable energy sources to minimize the oil imports.

He said the country has vast potential of generating electricity through hydel resources and we have to shift our entire focus towards it instead of being dependent on imported expensive oil.

Shehbaz Sharif said the power distribution system and transmissions lines are in pathetic conditions and there is dire need of reform the entire electricity system with huge investment in this sector.

He said the focus on the wind power, solar energy and hydel power would have positive results. He said the government has determined to prevent power theft.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives caused by current torrential rains in the country.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority to speed up rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas and ensure provision of all necessary relief goods to the affected persons in collaboration with the provinces.