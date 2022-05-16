PM directs provinces to meet wheat procurement target by June 1

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed provinces to meet wheat procurement target by June 1, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued directives while chairing a meeting on wheat procurement. PM Shehbaz also expressed his annoyance over non-fulfillment of wheat procurement targets by the provinces.

“People cannot be put into trouble under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the federal government will provide flour to people at lower rates at all costs.

ECC OKAYS IMPORT OF MORE WHEAT

The prime minister noted that shortage of the commodity will not be tolerated. He also directed National Food Security ministry to immediately constitute a committee for transparent distribution of imported wheat amongst the provinces.

He directed to ensure the import of quality wheat.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government will also extend every possible support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government whilst rising above politics.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet recently approved 4.5 MMT (million metric tonnes) of wheat import, depending upon the demand of the PASSCO and provincial governments to build up strategic reserves and to stabilise wheat prices in the country.

The approval was given in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail last Monday.

