PM directs to complete higher education projects on priority basis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to complete the higher education projects on a priority basis and improving the education standard of the universities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a session to review the steps for promoting higher education in the country. The session discussed the matters related to the disbursement of funds for implementing the 168 projects of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

During a briefing, the premier was apprised that Rs42 billion has been allocated for HEC, whereas, the related 128 projects are worth Rs29 billion. Moreover, the federal government has also included 40 new projects worth Rs12 billion for the promotion of higher education.

PM Khan directed that the ongoing projects of higher education should be completed on a priority basis. He also ordered inspecting the stipend programmes being run with the assistance of HEC. The premier urged to improve the education standard of the universities being run with the assistance of the federal government.

He issued directives to formulate a system for better utilisation of financial resources besides introducing an accountability mechanism for the varsities and the education system.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan launched Ehsaas School Stipend program for the deserving households across the country in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said an important aspect of this program is that it will help bring the out of school children especially the girls to the educational institutions.

He regretted that no attention was paid in the past to promote education and that is why about twenty million children today are out of school.

Emphasising the education of girls to uplift society, PM Imran was appreciative of keeping the stipend of female students higher in the Ehsaas School Stipend Program.

He said the use of technology will help ensure transparency and no fake entries in the stipend program.

Imran Khan noted that it is the responsibility of the government to extend facilitation and establish schools in areas where these are accessible to the children.