PM directs to expedite funds collection for quake-hit Turkiye-Syria

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to expedite funds collection campaign for earthquake affected people of Turkiye and Syria, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the prime minister chaired a meeting to review the ongoing relief efforts on part of Pakistan to provide succor to the quake-affected populace of Turkiye and Syria.

During the meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan would continue assisting the quake-affected brethren and sisters of Turkiye and Syria by sending the relief aid.

He said that the fund established for the earthquake-affected people of Turkiye would also be utilized to support the quake victims of Syria.

PM Shehbaz also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to purchase the required items keeping in view of the needs of the quake victims, adding that Pakistan was not only utilizing the air bridge but also ensuring supply of relief assistance through land and sea routes.

The prime minister directed the minister for planning to contact the educational institutions for running an organized fund-raising campaign. He also asked the ministry of religious affairs to spread awareness in the religious institutions by taking the ulema on board.

The prime minister, on the occasion, praised the ministers, authorities, institutions and personnel who have been making efforts for the provision of relief to the quake victims. He observed that the Pakistani rescue workers had been playing a major role in rescuing the people.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised that relief items including winterized tents, blankets, quilts and warm clothes were being sent to Turkiye and a large part of this consignment had been sent through air bridge.

A day earlier, a convoy of 21 trucks containing these items had left for the two countries. In the next few days, 1600 tons of ration would be dispatched to Turkiye and Syria through land and sea routes.

The meeting was further briefed that the people had started donating relief goods at the NDMA collection points. Pakistan was immediately sending more than 11,000 winterized tents to the quake victims whereas 14,000 tents would be dispatched in the next week, and more than 42,000 blankets would be part of the relief assistance.

Ambassadors of Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria also apprised the prime minister of the situation in the quake-affected areas and the requirements of the affected people. The prime minister directed them to remain in close contact with the respective governments of Turkiye and Syria.

Pakistan sends 10-member medical team to Turkiye

Earlier in the day, a 10-member medical team from Pakistan left for earthquake-affected Turkiye to take part in the ongoing relief operations in the quake-hit areas.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, a ten-member medical team of PIMS along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today’s evening.

Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye in this testing time and will provide every possible support, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

It may be noted that Pakistan Army continents are already carrying out relief and rescue activities in Turkiye on the directions of COAS General Asim Munir, while Islamabad has dispatched over 200 tonnes of relief goods to help the Turkish brethren.

The confirmed death toll from the deadliest quake in the region in two decades stood at more than 23,700 across southern Turkey and northwest Syria four days after it hit.

Emergency crews have made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 23,000 in Turkey and Syria.

Relief fund

PM Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkiye that has claimed over 3,000 lives.

The confirmed death toll across the two countries has soared above 5,000 after a swarm of strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border — the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund. She further said the premier has appealed to the philanthropists to extend help.

