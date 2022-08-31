PM directs urgent power supply restoration in flood-hit KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir to immediately visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the restoration of the flood-hit power transmission network.

The prime minister, chairing an urgent meeting to discuss the rehabilitation of power, road and communications infrastructure, also directed the chief executive officers of the power distribution companies to ensure their presence in their respective cities for resolution of the public complaints.

He asked the heads of the distribution companies to publicize their names and contact details to facilitate the people and address their complaints.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت ملک بھر میں بجلی، سڑکوں اور مواصلاتی نظام پر ہنگامی اجلاس کی صدارت وزیرِ اعظم نے KPK کے سیلاب زدہ علاقوں کے دورے سے واپس پہنچتے ہی FWO و دیگر اداروں کا نقصانات اور انفراسٹرکچر کی بحالی پر جاری کام کی پیش رفت کا جائزہ لینے کیلئے اجلاس طلب کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/JuaHKATAqs — Prime Minister’s Office (@PMO_PK) August 31, 2022

The prime minister summoned the urgent meeting soon after his arrival from the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to review the work by the Frontier Works Organization and other departments for rehabilitation of infrastructure and other damages.

The senior officers of the FWO and relevant ministries attended the meeting wherein the prime minister was apprised of the current flood situation and efforts for rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as flood relief assistance.

According to details, the prime minister made the announcement during a visit to Swat to review flood relief activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The relevant authorities apprised the prime minister of the losses and rescue and relief operations.

Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people in KPK’s Kanju, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province.

