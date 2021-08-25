PM Imran expresses displeasure over police negligence in Minar-e-Pakistan case

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed displeasure over the delay in police’s response on the Minar-e-Pakistan incident and other similar harassment incidents that were reported in the city on Independence Day, ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Lahore to review the law and order situation and expressed his concern over the performance of Punjab police in wake of criminal assault, humiliation and harassment of a woman TikToker by a violent mob at Minar-e-Pakistan and other similar incidents on Aug 14, sources privy to the mater informed ARY News.

According to PM House sources, the prime minister has also formed a committee on the federal level in order to bring improvement in Punjab police and to prevent such incidents in the future.

He also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Punjab Inam Ghani to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents.

Police officers whose performance reports are not good should be removed immediately from the post, PM issued directives to IGP.

Immediate measures must be taken to ensure stringent punishment to the culprits, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was also present during the meeting and presented a three-year performance report of the Punjab govt to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister was impressed with the work carried out in Punjab during the past three years, but at the same time, he expressed his displeasure over the non-publicity of development work done in the province by the PTI-led Punjab govt.

During the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed over the administrative steps taken against land grabbers, price hike, and hoarding in the province.