PM e-bike scheme 2025: 40,000 selected in balloting

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has conducted the first-ever e-balloting under the Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Scheme to allocate subsidized e-bikes and three-wheelers across Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The secure digital balloting, held with technical assistance from the Engineering Development Board (EDB), was carried out via the PAVE Online Portal under the supervision of a Balloting Oversight Committee to ensure transparency and fairness.

According to official data, the ministry received 269,161 applications, out of which 40,000 were successful in the e-balloting.

The allocation included 40,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,000 electric three-wheelers.

How to check

Applicants can check their status on the PAVE portal using their CNIC or Application ID.

Successful candidates will be notified online, while subsidy disbursement, payment facilitation, and vehicle handover will follow official procedures. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will be responsible for delivery, after-sales service, and warranty compliance.

Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Saif Anjum, inaugurated the e-balloting, describing it as a “landmark step” in Pakistan’s transition towards clean and sustainable mobility.

Subsidy

Under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs50,000 is being offered for two-wheelers via bank leasing and Rs80,000 for self-financed purchases.

For three-wheelers, subsidies of Rs200,000 (bank leasing) and Rs400,000 (self-finance) will be provided.

Officials said the PAVE Scheme, aligned with the National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) 2025–30, is expected to create more than 100,000 green jobs, boost local manufacturing, and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base.