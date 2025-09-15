PM Electric Bike, Rickshaw Scheme 2025 on Rs6,000 Monthly Installments– Apply Online
ISLAMABAD: The government has officially launched the Prime Minister’s Electric Bike and Rickshaw Scheme 2025 under the PAVE program to promote eco-friendly, affordable transport options across Pakistan.
The initiative provides interest-free loans with government subsidies, enabling students, daily wage earners, delivery riders, and small business owners to purchase electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders with easy monthly installments.
Key Highlights of the Scheme
Registration Period: Applications are being accepted from September 1 to September 30, 2025
E-Balloting Date: If applications exceed the allocated quota, a transparent computerized lucky draw will be held on October 1, 2025.
Subsidy:
Up to Rs50,000 for bikes and up to Rs200,000 for rickshaws
Installments:
Zero-interest (interest-free) monthly installments that are repayable over a flexible period of 2 to 3 years.
Electric Bike Options – Example Installments (2025)
|Model
|Price
|Govt Subsidy
|Monthly Installment (24 months)
|VELOCITY
|Rs249,000
|Rs50,000
|Rs8,674
|Jolta JE-70L
|Rs237,900
|Rs50,000
|Rs6,263
|Jaguar BOLT
|Rs234,900
|Rs50,000
|Rs6,163
|Yadea M3H
|Rs250,000
|Rs50,000
|Rs8,333
Three-Wheeler (Rickshaw & Loader) Options
|Model
|Price
|Subsidized Price
|Monthly Installment
|Sazgar Shuttle (90Ah)
|Rs1,160,000
|Rs960,000
|Rs21,333
|Tez Raftar 1800W
|Rs800,000
|Rs600,000
|Rs13,333
|Ecodost Rickshaw
|Rs1,200,000
|Rs1,000,000
|Rs22,222
|Voltix Cargo Loader
|Rs665,000
|Rs465,000
|Rs10,333
Special Quotas
25% reserved for women, 10% for delivery riders and 10% for applicants from Balochistan. Priority would be given to students and low-income workers.
Eligibility Criteria:
Pakistani citizen with a valid CNIC
Age: 18–65 years for electric bikes and 21–65 years for rickshaws/loaders
Valid driving license or learner’s permit (for bikes)
Rickshaw license (for rickshaw applicants)
No bank loan default history
Must have or be willing to open a bank account
Required Documents
Copy of CNIC
Driving license or learner’s permit
Student ID or admission proof (for students)
Salary slip or employment proof
Passport-size photographs
Bank account details
How to Apply – Step-by-Step Guide
Visit the portal: pave.gov.pk
Register: Enter your CNIC and mobile number
Fill out the application form
Upload required documents
Verification: NADRA and bank checks
Notification: Selected applicants will receive SMS/email
Installment Setup: Visit partner bank to finalize terms
Vehicle Delivery: Collect from an authorized center
Selection Process
All eligible applications will go through a transparent, computerized e-balloting process if demand exceeds the available quota.
Benefits of the Scheme
The scheme offers a range of socio-economic and environmental benefits. Most notably, it provides affordable, interest-free monthly installments, making electric vehicles accessible to low- and middle-income citizens.
Participants will also benefit from significant savings on fuel costs, as electric bikes and rickshaws offer a low-cost alternative to petrol-based transport.
The initiative is expected to promote eco-friendly commuting, reduce carbon emissions, and help tackle urban air pollution.
Importantly, the scheme enhances mobility for women and students, empowering them with greater independence and access to education and employment.
Additionally, the program is expected to boost Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, creating new business opportunities and generating employment across the country.
Policy Background
The scheme is part of the government’s National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30, which aims for 30% of all new vehicles sold in Pakistan to be electric by 2030. It marks a significant push toward green energy, industrial development, and climate resilience.
