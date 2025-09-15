PM Electric Bike, Rickshaw Scheme 2025 on Rs6,000 Monthly Installments– Apply Online

ISLAMABAD: The government has officially launched the Prime Minister’s Electric Bike and Rickshaw Scheme 2025 under the PAVE program to promote eco-friendly, affordable transport options across Pakistan.

The initiative provides interest-free loans with government subsidies, enabling students, daily wage earners, delivery riders, and small business owners to purchase electric bikes, rickshaws, and loaders with easy monthly installments.

Key Highlights of the Scheme

Registration Period: Applications are being accepted from September 1 to September 30, 2025

E-Balloting Date: If applications exceed the allocated quota, a transparent computerized lucky draw will be held on October 1, 2025.

Subsidy:

Up to Rs50,000 for bikes and up to Rs200,000 for rickshaws

Installments:

Zero-interest (interest-free) monthly installments that are repayable over a flexible period of 2 to 3 years.

Electric Bike Options – Example Installments (2025)

Model Price Govt Subsidy Monthly Installment (24 months) VELOCITY Rs249,000 Rs50,000 Rs8,674 Jolta JE-70L Rs237,900 Rs50,000 Rs6,263 Jaguar BOLT Rs234,900 Rs50,000 Rs6,163 Yadea M3H Rs250,000 Rs50,000 Rs8,333

Three-Wheeler (Rickshaw & Loader) Options

Model Price Subsidized Price Monthly Installment Sazgar Shuttle (90Ah) Rs1,160,000 Rs960,000 Rs21,333 Tez Raftar 1800W Rs800,000 Rs600,000 Rs13,333 Ecodost Rickshaw Rs1,200,000 Rs1,000,000 Rs22,222 Voltix Cargo Loader Rs665,000 Rs465,000 Rs10,333

Special Quotas

25% reserved for women, 10% for delivery riders and 10% for applicants from Balochistan. Priority would be given to students and low-income workers.

Eligibility Criteria:

Pakistani citizen with a valid CNIC

Age: 18–65 years for electric bikes and 21–65 years for rickshaws/loaders

Valid driving license or learner’s permit (for bikes)

Rickshaw license (for rickshaw applicants)

No bank loan default history

Must have or be willing to open a bank account

Required Documents

Copy of CNIC

Driving license or learner’s permit

Student ID or admission proof (for students)

Salary slip or employment proof

Passport-size photographs

Bank account details

How to Apply – Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the portal: pave.gov.pk

Register: Enter your CNIC and mobile number

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents

Verification: NADRA and bank checks

Notification: Selected applicants will receive SMS/email

Installment Setup: Visit partner bank to finalize terms

Vehicle Delivery: Collect from an authorized center

Selection Process

All eligible applications will go through a transparent, computerized e-balloting process if demand exceeds the available quota.

Benefits of the Scheme

The scheme offers a range of socio-economic and environmental benefits. Most notably, it provides affordable, interest-free monthly installments, making electric vehicles accessible to low- and middle-income citizens.

Participants will also benefit from significant savings on fuel costs, as electric bikes and rickshaws offer a low-cost alternative to petrol-based transport.

The initiative is expected to promote eco-friendly commuting, reduce carbon emissions, and help tackle urban air pollution.

Importantly, the scheme enhances mobility for women and students, empowering them with greater independence and access to education and employment.

Additionally, the program is expected to boost Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry, creating new business opportunities and generating employment across the country.

Policy Background

The scheme is part of the government’s National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025–30, which aims for 30% of all new vehicles sold in Pakistan to be electric by 2030. It marks a significant push toward green energy, industrial development, and climate resilience.