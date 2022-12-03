PM ensures equal rights and opportunities to PWDs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released a message on international day for disable persons for persons with disabilities (PWDs) on Saturday, ensuring equal rights and opportunities to the person with disabilities (PWDs).

In his message, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of all persons with disabilities and said “No country and society could achieve progress without inclusion of PWDs in all sectors of life.”

“The government is also ensuring that the PWDs should get all rights including health, education, jobs, transport and voting and get access to all facilities of life,” prime minister said in message on the observance of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ on December 3.

The world is observing the day of PWDs and appreciated the efforts of all the Persons with Disabilities no matter what the obstacles they face still they are doing great job for better lives.

These efforts by the persons with disabilities were precedent for others to follow, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif asked media’s assistance in spreading awareness about the rights and needs of persons with disabilities.

On the other hand, He also stressed upon the public and private sectors to strive for the betterment of PWDs with joint efforts.

