PM expresses grief over death of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari.

In his condolence message, he said the nation will remember the services of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari for a long time. He said the former Prime Minister was an important personality in politics.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul.

Also Read: HEC all set to restore Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

Former Caretaker Prime Minister, Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari expired in Lahore on Friday, after a protracted illness. He was 94.

He was the Chieftain of the Mazari tribe. He served as the Caretaker Prime Minister from April 18, 1993, and May 26, 1993.

Comments