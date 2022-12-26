PM extends trade officers tenure for six months

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended the term of trade officers in various foreign missions of Pakistan for six months, citing sources ARY News reported.

“Extension has been granted after the government’s failure in timely posting of dozens of new trade officers abroad,” according to sources.

Sources said that the prime minister has approved a summary of the Ministry of Commerce for extension in term of trade officers.

The commerce ministry had delayed beginning of the process for new postings, sources said. “Three years tenure of incumbent trade officers in overseas will come to an end by this month,” according to sources.

Sources said that the formal process of appointment of new trade officers yet to be started. “After approval of the summary by the prime minister this process of appointments will now be initiated,” sources at the trade ministry said.

“Written tests and interviews of the candidates will be conducted for appointment of new trade officers”, sources added.

Trade officers are required to help increase foreign exchange earnings by trade and promote foreign direct investment.

The trade officers are expected to identify opportunities for Pakistani exportable goods and services and to ensure that exporters in Pakistan are quickly informed of the potential.

