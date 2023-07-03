PM felicitates business community, nation on unprecedented surge of PSX

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extends congratulations to the nation and business community as Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a remarkable surge of 2,231 points on opening day, ARY News reported.

In a statement, he said signs of economic recovery have started coming forth as a result of our continuous hard work and sound policies.

The Prime Minister said the journey of economic development, decrease in inflation and progress of Pakistan is restarting from the point where it was left by our Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the country is again on the track of development.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation saying that a new Sun of hope is rising after severe disappointments and investors and the business community are rapidly reposing trust as a result of the Staff Level Agreement and the three billion dollars Standby Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund.

The Prime Minister said they are leading Pakistan towards path of development with the same spirit under which Pakistan was rid of the energy crisis, terrorism and other issues during 2013 and 2018. He said we have to continue our journey of national development and economic stability in the same direction and with the same passion and diligence.

The Prime Minister said now the journey of development will get pace in all other sectors including agriculture, Information Technology and industry. He said vowed that we will get the masses rid of growing inflation, and youth will be provided with employment, business and economic self-reliance.