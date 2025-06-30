PM for practical steps to promote tourism sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to take immediate practical steps to promote tourism in the country.

“Public and private sectors should work together to facilitate international tourists’ travel to Pakistan’s tourist destinations,” the prime minister issued directions while chairing a meeting held here to review promotion of tourism sector in the country.

The prime minister said special measures should be taken to boost domestic tourism and encourage local tourists to visit recreational sites and planning should be done for long-term investment in the tourism sector.

He said vast potential existed to earn foreign exchange reserves by promoting tourism in the country.

“Allah Almighty has blessed the country with natural resources and timeless beauty,” he said adding that due to snow-covered mountains, forests, rivers, plains, deserts, and other natural assets in the northern areas, our country is in no way less than any other nation when it comes to tourism.

The prime minister further instructed that Pakistan should be introduced abroad as a tourism brand.

“With cooperation from the provinces, steps should be taken across the country to promote tourism,” he said adding that “under the vision for national development, we will make Pakistan one of the leading tourist destinations in the world”.

During the meeting, the prime minister was presented with proposals on how to harness the full potential of Pakistan’s tourism sector.

To promote tourism, steps such as the promotion of northern tourist destinations, medical tourism, and other initiatives can be taken, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was attended by minister for information and broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, minister for railways Hanif Abbasi, minister for Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, minister for national heritage Aurangzeb Kitchi, advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant Huzaifa Rehman and senior government officials.