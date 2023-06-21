32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

PM forms apex body for revival of national economy

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted apex committee for revival of the national economy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The economic revival body will be headed by the prime minister himself, while armed forces officials and federal ministers will be members of the committee, sources said.

According to sources, the apex body will prepare the framework for foreign investment. It will extend facilitation to the countries that will be interested in investment.

The government sources shared that five countries have expressed interest for investment in Pakistan. The Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain have consented for heavy investment in Pakistan.

“The newly found apex committee will monitor investment matters of these countries in Pakistan,” sources said.

Sources said that the apex committee will ensure investment of these countries within three years in Pakistan.

“The apex body will ensure implementation of the decisions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council,” sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.