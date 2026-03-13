Major update for applicants of PM Free Solar Scheme

The official digital lottery for selecting beneficiaries under the Prime Minister’s (PM) Free Solar Scheme has been formally launched in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The launch ceremony was inaugurated by the caretaker Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Justice (R) Yar Muhammad.

GB Additional Chief Secretary Mushtaq Ahmed said the scheme aims to promote alternative energy, reduce the electricity crisis, and support environmentally friendly power solutions, while ensuring fair distribution to eligible applicants.

He added that the project would also contribute to the region’s economic and social development, highlighting its importance in addressing energy shortages and promoting sustainable growth.

Under the scheme, a total of 58 megawatts of solar systems will be provided in the region, with 40 MW allocated for households and 18 MW reserved for small businesses and IT enterprises.

Provincial ministers praised the initiative, describing it as a significant step for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, noting that it will help tackle the electricity crisis while also supporting the region’s economic and social development.

Officials highlighted that the scheme will particularly benefit the IT sector and small business community, offering both energy relief and opportunities for growth.