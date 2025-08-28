PM free youth laptop scheme 2025 major update amid floods

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, aimed at distributing 100,000 free laptops to deserving students across the country, has been postponed due to the ongoing flood crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), APP reported citing official sources.

According to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), the distribution drive—originally scheduled to begin in July 2025—has been delayed to prioritize relief operations in flood-affected regions.

Officials confirmed that the distribution event has been rescheduled by two weeks, as many universities remain closed nationwide. A revised date will be announced soon to ensure eligible students can receive their laptops under the government’s initiative to promote digital literacy.

The recent floods have caused widespread devastation, displacing thousands of families and disrupting essential services. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will finalize the new schedule once conditions in KPK, GB, and AJK stabilize.

Students have been advised to stay updated through official government channels regarding the revised timeline.

Read more: PM Shehbaz announces 100,000 free laptops for students

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that 100,000 free laptops will be distributed among talented students across the country strictly on merit.

Addressing an event in Islamabad marking International Youth Day, the Prime Minister said the laptops would go to high-achieving students based solely on their academic performance.

“This government believes in transparency and merit, and we will ensure both in the distribution process,” he said.

The distribution will cover all four provinces, the federal capital Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Prime Minister said Pakistan’s victory on May 10 against a numerically larger and “vainglorious” enemy had instilled new vigour in the nation. He urged the youth to build on this spirit and strive for excellence to bring pride to the country.