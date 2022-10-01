Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National Day of China

test

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the Chinese people on the National Day of China.

In a series of tweets today (Saturday), the PM said the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

The Prime Minister said China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in the formation of a Community of Common Destiny.

The Prime Minister said he is deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. He said this explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.

Also Read: Cypher ‘stolen’ from PM Office, federal cabinet told

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.