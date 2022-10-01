PM greets Chinese leadership, people on National Day of China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the Chinese people on the National Day of China.

On the National Day of China, I extend our heartiest greetings to H.E. President Xi Jinping, H.E. Premier Li Keqiang & the people of China. The peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy & paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 1, 2022

In a series of tweets today (Saturday), the PM said the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

The Prime Minister said China offers a promise of hope to the developing world beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

He said the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation and is the governing principle in the formation of a Community of Common Destiny.

The Prime Minister said he is deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. He said this explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can also lift itself out of crises by focusing more on work.

