PM highlights strengthening Pakistan–UAE ties after Sheikh Mohamed’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underscored the enduring and growing partnership between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates following an official visit by President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, describing the engagement as warm, cordial and forward-looking, ARY News reported.

In a post on his official X account, the prime minister said it was a pleasure to welcome “my dear brother” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, noting that the visit added to the warmth and festive spirit as both countries approach the New Year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he held “most cordial and constructive talks” with the UAE president, during which the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on efforts aimed at promoting peace and prosperity.

It was a pleasure to welcome my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, on an official visit to Pakistan, adding to the warmth and festivities as we enter the New Year together. We held most cordial and constructive… pic.twitter.com/4nUgjHBMFn — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 26, 2025

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s pride in its “longstanding, deep-rooted, fraternal ties” with the UAE, emphasizing that the relationship continues to grow stronger under the leadership and patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.