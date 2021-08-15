PM Imran, President Erdogan discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Khan conveyed that Pakistan was facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others in Kabul, as requested.

The prime minister further added that the National Security Committee (NSC) would meet on Monday to further deliberate on the evolving situation.

The two leaders would consult again after the meeting with a view to coordinating their efforts, according to a statement issued by PM Office.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue all efforts in support of an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashraf Ghani has reportedly tendered his resignation as the Afghan president and left the country to Tajikistan.

India media reports said that Ashraf Ghani has resigned as the Afghan president. Moreover, some British media reports also claimed that Ashraf Ghani has departed to Tajikistan after resigning as the Afghan president.

A senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday, as the US and European Union staff sought safety.