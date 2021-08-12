PM Imran Khan to inaugurate 66 new NADRA offices today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday will inaugurate 66 new offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and new mobile applications for the issuance of identity cards.

According to a statement released by PM Office, the prime minister, during a visit to NADRA headquarters, would also inaugurate 90 new mobile registration vans as an outreach of NADRA offices was being expanded to the Tehsil level.

The prime minister would launch alien identity card and work permits for foreigners to bring them into social and financial mainstream who had been staying here for decades.

The card would enable the foreigners and their families to run their businesses, get admission in private educational institutions, private employment, mobile SIMs, utility connections, open bank accounts, register vehicles and other sale purchases. The holders of the card would also be protected from legal action under Foreign Act.

The prime minister would also launch a mobile application COVID-19 Pass for verification of coronavirus vaccination certificate to allow immediate verification of the document by organizations or Pakistanis traveling within Pakistan and abroad.

By scanning the QR code on the vaccination certificate, one can easily know the validity of the document which would show the owner name, passport number and other details.