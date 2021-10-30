PM Imran Khan’s address to nation postponed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation has been postponed for the time being, ARY News reported, quoting sources at the Prime Minister’s Office.

He was to brief the nation on the ongoing protest by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The prime minister wants to hold more consultations on the matter, the sources said.

On Friday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that Prime Minister Khan will address the nation on Saturday or Sunday to shed light on the government’s stance on violent protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP).

Briefing the media about the decisions taken in a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the minister said the top national security body decided to establish the writ of the state at any cost and not to shut the door on talks with the outfit.

