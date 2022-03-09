PM Imran Khan announces to launch political movement in Sindh

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to launch a political movement in Sindh after a no-confidence motion, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The decision was taken by PM Imran in a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs and MPAs who called on him in Karachi during his day-long visit to the metropolis, well-informed sources said.

“I will lead the political movement in Sindh by myself,” sources quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying in the meeting with the lawmakers.

The premier went on to say that he will visit Sindh after Ramzan and will expose Sindh government with all powers and resources. The premier also vowed to continue fighting the mafia.

Read more: PM Imran Khan declares Asif Zardari as ‘first target’

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari will be his first target during his visit to Sindh.

PM Imran Khan while addressing PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari said that his time has come and now he would be his first target.

“Whenever NAB summons him, he gets a backache,” he said and further asked the PPP leader to ensure that his son and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto learns to speak Urdu before preparing him to lead the country.

Comments