PM Imran Khan applauds achievement of 5.37pc GDP growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated members of his government on achieving GDP growth of 5.37 during the last year, resulting in job creation and a rise in per capita income, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that his government has achieved GDP growth of 5.37 percent in three years leading to substantial jobs creation and a rise in per capita income.

He said that the success of their economic reforms has been recognized internationally and Bloomberg has predicted that Pakistan will sustain a high growth trajectory and employment levels.

“Additionally, since outbreak of Covid pandemic [Pakistan] has been ranked amongst top 3 countries on normalcy index indicating saving jobs and saving lives,” he said and added that the Economist recognised this in its latest normalcy index.

pic.twitter.com/6SlvpMDiCD — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 21, 2022

Speaking during a presser in Faisalabad yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the last year witnessed the second-fastest growth in the country and had led to an increase in the per capita income of Pakistanis by US$200 to US$1666.

He shared that last year saw a record wheat and potatoes production that stood at 27.5 million tons and 5.9 million tonnes [against a target of 4.3 million tonnes] respectively.

“Large scale manufacturing has witnessed a massive growth by one percent,” he said and added that the increase in demand in urea was also owing to an increase in its use for harvest.

