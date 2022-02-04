PM Imran Khan attends inaugural ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan has attended the inaugural ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing along with his delegation today.

PM Imran Khan attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Bird’s Nest, Beijing today.

Upon the arrival of the Pakistan team during the athletes’ parade, PM Imran Khan stood from his seat to appreciate the players.

جب پاکستان کی ٹیم پاکستان کا جھنڈا لہراتے ہوئے اسٹیڈیم میں داخل ہوئ تو وزیر اعظم پاکستان نے تعظیماً نشست پر کھڑے ہو کر ٹیم کیلئے تالیاں بجائیں #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/8OaUTW3gC3 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 4, 2022

Pakistan team was also welcomed warmly by the crowd during the athletes’ parade.

Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter that the Pakistan team received a warm welcome after the Chinese athletes in the stadium which exhibits the love of Chinese people with Pakistanis.

درجنوں ٹیمیں آئیں لیکن اسٹیڈیم میں اگر چین کے بعد کسی ٹیم کیلئے تالی بجی تو وہ پاکستان کی ٹیم تھی، عام چینی پاکستان سے محبت کرتا ہے اور یہ تالیاں اسی جذبے کا اظہار ہیں #WinterOlympics #ChinaPakfriendship pic.twitter.com/A9vHvXO04D — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 4, 2022

The inaugural ceremony of the Winter Olympics is underway in Beijing that is being attended by global leaders including the Russian president, Qatar Emir, Tajik president, WHO chief, UN secretary-general and others.

As many as 2,900 athletes from 91 countries are participating in the Winter Olympics in which 109 contests of different genres will be organised in 15 sports from February 4 to 20.

As a global event, Olympic Games foster mutual understanding inclusivity and friendship among the people of the world. Beijing will officially become the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Besides attending the ceremony, the Prime Minister will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss a host of issues.

